5 People Share Their Accessible WFH Setups — And They Get the Job Done

“I ended up with what is now a shed or the office version of a tiny house. Since the space is just for me, it also meant forgoing the expected convention of a desk and chair. Chairs hurt my back, I hate them! A couch, however, lets me sit in whatever way necessary to manage the ever-shifting needs of my joints. It's also a place where I can store my extensive memory aids for my fiction writing. And finally, the workspace was measured out precisely to let me have room for my physical therapy, even after all my books and furniture were in. I just move the cart I use for my computer, throw down my yoga mats, and I'm ready to go. On top of it all, it's big enough not to feel cramped, but small enough that cleaning it never feels overwhelming, even on bad pain days. The whole thing cost me less than a year's rent at my old place, and now I have it for years to come. I can't overstate the effect this has had on my quality of life, quality of work, and overall happiness.”

