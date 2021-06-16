9 a.m. — After a nice cool-down walk, we get back and shower. My other sister is having a 40th birthday party so we get ready to head over there. Normally, I'd put on some makeup but I don't want to aggravate my rosacea.



11 a.m. — Head to my sister's with the dog. The party starts at 1, but I want to get there a little bit early so I can take an edible and it will kick in a little after the party starts. Stop at a Walgreens on the way and pick up two gift cards for my sister. Throw those in a bag of candy I already purchased and have her present ready to go. $40



1 p.m. — The party is insane. Or maybe I just haven't been out in a year! My brother-in-law grills burgers, hot dogs, and kabobs. He also smokes some pork that is incredible. I will definitely need to find out the rub he used. My niece has a daiquiri bar. My family is weird and lovely. They're the only people I've really been seeing consistently through the pandemic.



4 p.m. — I stop drinking around 4 since I plan to drive all the way home and want to leave by 7. That will get me home after 10. The dog and I say our goodbyes and head out. Fill up with gas. $26.59



10:30 p.m. — Finally home. Unload the car, brush my teeth, and head straight to bed.



Daily Total: $66.59