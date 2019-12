It Took Almost 50 Years, But TV Is Finally Getting Abortion Stories (Mostly) Right

The episode almost didn’t make it to air . At the last minute, CBS threatened to refuse to pay to tape the episodes, but producer Norman Lear told them that if they didn’t, they’d have to find another series to fill that time slot. Lear also offered a compromise in the form of a new character: a woman in her 40s who was pregnant with her fifth child, and happy about it. “Maude’s Dilemma” aired without sponsors, but was carried by almost all of CBS’ affiliates. According to the Los Angeles Times , about 7,000 people sent letters of protest. By the time the episode aired again in reruns, it had become more controversial, thanks to a campaign against the show organized by the United States Catholic Conference. This time, almost 40 affiliates refused to air the reruns, and 17,000 people sent letters of protest.