I’m Disabled & Sometimes Worry That My Friends Fear Becoming Me

Being the disabled friend in a nondisabled friendship — or even a nondisabled social circle — means that the burden is often on me to educate my friends about my disabilities, or to explain why certain things might be difficult for me now or in the future. When I started using a cane some of the time, I also thought that I might need to use a wheelchair or walker part-time, too. That turned out not to be the case, but I still remember the fear I felt when I was first telling my friends about my mobility aids. What if they judge me for needing a cane? What if they don’t want to go places with me anymore if I need to use a wheelchair or a walker? Are they going to stop inviting me out because a lot of places aren’t accessible or because a wheelchair won’t fit in their car?