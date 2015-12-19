Story from PoliticsThis A.M.UsMeet some of the most badass female "Star Wars" superfans. (Read More)We talk to the first female villain in "Star Wars" — and she is hilarious. (Read More)Beauty editors share their craziest advice — including using Champagne as toner. (Read More) Should you break up with your toxic friend? We weigh in. (Read More)Did Christian Louboutin cast a plus-size model as the new face of its lipstick line? (Read More)Still putting off gift-buying? This might help. (Read More)Taylor Swift slayed as a 12-year-old. One tweet proves it. (Read More)Pro tip: Instead of tights, try embrocation creams to create "warmth." (Read More)Advertisement