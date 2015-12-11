There's no better time to sacrifice yourself to the gods of the airport than that stretch between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Only masochists would choose to go to the airport during the winter holidays, but many of us have little choice in the matter, especially if we hope to preserve a relationship with our families. To survive the turmoil of terminals, the downtime of delays, and the frustration of frisking at TSA, you'll want to prepare by packing the right apps.



Before you leave home, there are a few obvious apps to load onto your phone, including the one for whatever airline you're flying — a paper-free check-in is crucial. Most major airlines in the U.S. have their own app: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, and United all do, at least. The Google search bar is handy for getting instant updates about the status of your flight — just type in the airline carrier code and flight number. Uber can help you get a ride out of an airport quickly, even if you don't have cash on hand for a cab. And Yelp's a good one if you don't know local restaurants, gas stations, and other services at your destination.



But none of those apps will help you through the trauma that begins as soon as you check into your flight. These air-travel-survival apps will help keep you entertained, informed, and comfortable during your trip.