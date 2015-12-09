Princess Ariel won't be a redhead in the live-action "Little Mermaid."
Important news: The new Princess Ariel is going to be a blonde. Yep — according to Chloë Grace Moretz, who will play the beloved under-the-sea animated classic character, she'll be sticking to her golden roots for the live-action version of the film. (Read More)
A French scientist allegedly found a hidden portrait underneath the Mona Lisa.
A French scientist named Pascal Cotte claims to have discovered an earlier portrait underneath Leonardo da Vinci’s world famous masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. Using reflective light technology, Cotte peered beneath the layers of paint and allegedly found another female figure sitting for a portrait, this one without Mona Lisa’s signature half-smile. After reconstructing the hidden portrait, Cotte believes that the two women are entirely different. (Read More)
Although a South African appeals court overturned his earlier manslaughter conviction and found him guilty in the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, Oscar Pistorius was granted bail and will be spending the holidays at home. Released after paying $688, or 10,000-rand, Pistorius will remain under house arrest until his new sentencing date. (Read More)
A severed pig’s head was thrown at a Philadelphia mosque in a targeted hate crime.
As anti-Muslim rhetoric continues to escalate, Philadelphia authorities are investigating a heinous incident that took place before morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society mosque. A caretaker was shocked to discover a severed pig’s head on the sidewalk outside the mosque and school, desecrating the grounds as pigs and pork are non-halal, or unclean, according to Islam. Surveillance video captured a passenger in a red pickup truck tossing the head out of their window. (USA Today)
A new Brazilian bill would make rape victims who are seeking abortions prove that they were raped.
Abortion is illegal in Brazil, except in cases when the woman’s life is endangered or she was a victim of rape. Now ultraconservative politician Eduardo Cunha has proposed new legislation that would require women to file a police report, and undergo physical and mental exams before obtaining an abortion. Brazilian women have been fighting back against the bill, known as PL5069, by staging protests and SlutWalks across the country. (Read More)
J.K. Rowling called real-life GOP frontrunner Donald Trump worse than Voldemort.
J.K Rowling has pretty much made a second career out of sending Harry Potter fanatics into a frenzy with tweets revealing new details about her beloved characters, but the author was recently a bit more political than usual. After Donald Trump proposed banning all Muslims from entering the U.S., Rowling suggested that Voldemort, an evil wizard most known for trying to kill a baby and eradicate all muggles from the world, “was nowhere near as bad.” (Read More)
A Northern Irish woman was inspired to dump her cheating boyfriend, all thanks to Adele.
In a hilarious and poignant post shared on Adele’s Facebook page, that has since gone viral, one Irish fan explained how the singer’s music motivated her to finally leave her “two-timing, lying, cheating dirtbag of a fiancé.” One drunken late night sing-along to a live performance of “Someone Like You” was all Stephanie Pope needed to realize that she “was a woman, with feelings, and a heart, and [she] deserved better." (Read More)
There's an easy way for busy girls to get killer arms.
Are you looking to kick off a new fitness routine or simply make yours a little better? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. "Each exercise targets multiple muscle groups," says celeb trainer Sadie Kurzban. This short clip, produced in coordination with Calia, breaks down exactly how to do a modified push-up with tap.
