Important news: The new Princess Ariel is going to be a blonde.
Yep — according to Chloë Grace Moretz, who was tapped to play the beloved under-the-sea animated classic character, she'll be sticking to her golden roots for the live-action version of the film. On a recent red carpet, Moretz also explained to Entertainment Tonight that the new movie will be a "progressive" spin on the Hans Christian Andersen tale.
The film will reportedly be released in theaters in 2016. But it is reportedly still without a director at its helm: Sofia Coppola left the project, as of last summer. There's been no word yet on who will replace her.
We're pretty psyched for this one to hit the big screen. But here's hoping it addresses some of the issues of Disney's live-action Cinderella. That film was criticized for a lack of people of color — and for whittling actress Lily James' waist down to near-nothingness. There's magic, and then there's a magical reshaping of what women's bodies look like in real life. Let's hope things turn out differently this time around.
Correction: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated that the live-action Little Mermaid is a Disney film, it's actually being made by Universal.
