For proof that Adele's music is powerful, all you have to do is, well, listen to it. One soulful anthem from the English singer has inspired a woman in Northern Ireland to make a major change, forever altering the course of her life.
Stephanie Pope was dating a real jerk. He had a secret kid and a major attitude problem. And she knew it. She just needed a nudge to leave him.
That push came one night after she'd been out drinking with friends. Stephanie came home wasted and turned on Adele's "Someone Like You" (been there) and finally realized that she needed to move on. Pope posted her colorfully worded tale on Adele's Facebook page.
Stephanie Pope was dating a real jerk. He had a secret kid and a major attitude problem. And she knew it. She just needed a nudge to leave him.
That push came one night after she'd been out drinking with friends. Stephanie came home wasted and turned on Adele's "Someone Like You" (been there) and finally realized that she needed to move on. Pope posted her colorfully worded tale on Adele's Facebook page.
The post has since gone viral. Who says good music can't change lives?
OPENER IMAGE: GHNASSIA/NMA2016/SIPA/REX Shutterstock.
OPENER IMAGE: GHNASSIA/NMA2016/SIPA/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement