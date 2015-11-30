Story from US News

New details have emerged about a possible motive for the attack on Planned Parenthood. (Read More)
French riot police fired teargas and arrested over a 100 environmental activists. (BBC)
Donald Trump refused to take back his long-discredited 9/11 claim. (Business Insider)
A Kentucky woman’s glitter hair tie sent her to the hospital with an infected abscess. (Read More)
Black Friday store sales fell by over $1 billion in the U.S. (Time)
Starbucks is now the greenest company in the world. (Read More)
The NSA is finally ending its massive phone data collection program. (CNN)
Mary-Kate Olsen reportedly married her banker beau, Olivier Sarkozy, among “bowls of cigarettes." (Read More)
