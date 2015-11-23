Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsBrussels will remain on high alert for terrorist attacks until Monday. (Read More)The homicide rate of transgender women in the U.S. hit a 10-year high. (Time)A landslide in northern Myanmar killed nearly 100 people. (New York Times)Chipotle's E. coli outbreak now extends to New York, California, and Ohio. (Read More)Russia wants to send a puppy to France in a gesture of "solidarity." (Read More)Starbucks is opening cafés in Ferguson and other low-income areas. (Read More)Mark Zuckerberg announced he will be taking a two-month paternity leave when his daughter is born. (Read More)Bette Midler slammed Caitlyn Jenner in a Twitter rant. (Read More)Advertisement