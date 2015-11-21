Bad news for burrito lovers in New York, California, and Ohio. Chipotle's E. coli outbreak has now been identified in those three states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Originally concentrated in Washington and Oregon, two cases were also reported in Minnesota in early November. Now, 45 people have been infected, including two new cases in California and one in New York. A total of 16 people have been hospitalized as a result; no one has died.
As for what menu item might be the culprit, CBS reports the CDC is still investigating the source, backtracking through company's supply chain.
"The epidemiological evidence available at this time suggests that a common meal item or ingredient served at Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in several states is a likely source of this outbreak," the CDC notes.
Symptoms of E. coli infections include diarrhea, cramps, fever, and vomiting. These tend to emerge three or four days after eating contaminated food. The CDC recommends that people who develop diarrhea a few days after a trip to Chipotle contact a healthcare provider immediately.
It's been a sickening year overall for the Mexican fast food chain. In August alone, a tomato-linked salmonella outbreak happened in Minnesota and a norovirus flare up was traced back to a California location.
The 43 restaurants in Washington and Oregon that were temporarily closed in response to the initial E. coli-related illnesses have since reopened. So far, no Chipotle employees have been infected.
