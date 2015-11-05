Hillary Clinton met with the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, and several other young Black men whose deaths sparked a national debate over police brutality.
Hillary Clinton met for with the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, and Jordan Davis for two hours in a Chicago café on Monday. Clinton spoke with them about the Black Lives Matter movement, her plans for gun control, and criminal justice reform. Just last week, protesters interrupted a Clinton rally. (Refinery29)
Jackie Biskupski became the first openly gay mayor of Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City’s incumbent mayor, Ralph Becker, was ousted in a close race by former State Representative Jackie Biskupski, a fellow Democrat and openly gay woman. When Biskupski takes her post, she will be only the second woman — and the first openly gay politician — to serve as Salt Lake City mayor. Despite his challenger’s lead, Becker has refused to concede the race until the official final vote tally on November 17. (Mic)
Serena Williams chased down a man who tried to steal her iPhone.
Petty thieves, if you happen to be reading this, here’s some advice: If you’re ever about to swipe a cell phone, make sure the owner isn’t one of the best professional athletes in the world. On her official Facebook page, Serena Williams shared an insane story in which she thwarted an unknown man’s attempt to steal her phone by jumping up from her meal of Chinese food, leaping over restaurant chairs, and successfully chasing after the thief. (Cosmopolitan)
Marco Rubio said he’d like to have a beer with Malala Yousafzai, who happens to be a devout Muslim.
Is it just us or does it sometimes seem like the GOP presidential contenders are just reading from haphazardly filled-out Mad Libs? How else can one explain Marco Rubio’s response when he was asked at a New Hampshire “young professionals” event what non-politician he would love to “have a beer with?" According to Rubio, the ideal drinking buds are former football star Dan Marino, Russian chess genius Garry Kasparov, and Malala Yousafzai, an 18-year-old activist who can’t drink alcohol because she’s underage and a practicing Muslim. Nice try though, Rubio. (Gawker)
San Francisco rejected an anti-Airbnb measure that would’ve limited short-term housing rentals.
On Tuesday, San Franciscans rejected Proposition F, a ballot measure that would’ve placed restrictions on short-term rentals, like those facilitated by Airbnb. The proposal would’ve limited rentals to 75 days a year. It's been estimated that Airbnb spent over $8 million to campaign against the measure. (Refinery29)
Amy Poehler and Carrie Brownstein performed an impromptu bookstore wedding.
Carrie Brownstein’s book tour for her new memoir, Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, sounds like the ultimate party. The Sleater-Kinney guitarist-turned-Portlandia star tapped the ranks of her A-list squad for appearances, enlisting your favorite stars like SNL’s Aidy Bryant, author Dave Eggers, and Transparent’s Gaby Hoffmann to interview her. During the tour’s recent stop in Pasadena, CA, Brownstein — who apparently registered as a marriage officiant at some point — was asked to marry a young couple. Brownstein agreed, and Amy Poehler, who was that day’s guest, hopped on a piano to play Greensleeves. (Refinery29)
Author Ian Fleming said Pussy Galore was a lesbian, but James Bond was able to “cure” her.
In a set of letters set to be auctioned off in London, Bond author Ian Fleming shares a pretty dumb theory about Goldfinger character Pussy Galore’s homosexuality. According to Fleming, Galore “only needed the right man to come along and perform the laying on of hands in order to cure her psychopathological malady” — and by “psychopathological malady” Fleming means “her attraction to women.” Yup, that’s science, Ian Fleming. (The Telegraph)
Sotheby’s sold the world’s largest cat painting for $826,000.
Sounds like one of you has been picking up new art for your digs: A 227-pound, 75-by-102-inch portrait of 42 cats sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York City for $826,000. Approximately around 1893, Austrian painter Carl Kahler was commissioned by San Francisco millionaire Kate Birdsall Johnson to create a portrait of her beloved 350 pet cats. The resulting work, which captured only a fraction of Johnson’s pride and was titled "My Wife’s Lovers" by her husband, is so massive and heavy that Sotheby’s had to build a new wall specifically to hang it. (Time)
