In August, Clinton was criticized for her lack of solutions for biased law enforcement policies when she met with two leading figures in the Black Lives Matter movement and suggested that it is the responsibility of community leaders, rather than legislators, to create change. Last week, protesters interrupted a Clinton rally for nearly 15 minutes, chanting Janelle Monáe’s protest song “Hell You Talmbout.” Clinton responded by stating that some of the protesters’ demands were things she “intended to fight for as president.”According to CNN , Clinton did not make any explicit promises during the meeting, but she did express support for the women's causes. Samaria Rice, Tamir Rice's mom, told CNN that "she is a mother and she is a woman, and I felt she understood where we were coming from. It doesn't matter what color we are; I felt that she really understands where we are coming from."