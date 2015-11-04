Leah Remini alleges in her Scientology memoir that Katie Holmes made Tom Cruise wait at the altar for 20 minutes. (Refinery29)
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday with big news: she's going to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. (The Cut)
Courtney Love once commissioned a doll for her daughter made with locks of Kurt Cobain’s hair. (Paper)
Yale’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is accused of having a “white girls only” policy at their Halloween party. (Washington Post)
Tom Jones wants to take a DNA test to determine once and for all whether he has “black ancestry.” (USA Today)
