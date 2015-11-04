Story from US News

This A.M.

Us
Twitter is killing the "Favorite" star, "Likes" have taken over all of social media. (Refinery29)
Ireland will decriminalize heroin, cocaine, and weed for personal use. (The Independent)
Leah Remini alleges in her Scientology memoir that Katie Holmes made Tom Cruise wait at the altar for 20 minutes. (Refinery29)
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday with big news: she's going to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. (The Cut)
Courtney Love once commissioned a doll for her daughter made with locks of Kurt Cobain’s hair. (Paper)
Advertisement
Yale’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is accused of having a “white girls only” policy at their Halloween party. (Washington Post)
Tom Jones wants to take a DNA test to determine once and for all whether he has “black ancestry.” (USA Today)
Jon Stewart signed a four-year production deal with HBO. (Refinery29)
Advertisement

More from US News