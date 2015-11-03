Jon Stewart Is Coming To HBO

Jon Stewart's post-Daily Show career is no longer a mystery. The former Comedy Central host has moved on to a new network. According to a press release from HBO, Stewart has signed on for a four-year production pact with the network that brings you Game of Thrones, and more relevantly, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
Before you start speculating as to where Stewart's talents would best be put to use on the network (which would obviously be playing an aging barista on Girls), there's more. As the statement from HBO reveals, "Stewart will view current events through his unique prism. Working with the pioneering cloud graphics company OTOY Inc., he is developing new technology that will allow him to produce timely short-form digital content, which will be refreshed on HBO NOW multiple times throughout the day." So basically, Jon Stewart might become your new favorite Viner.
Stewart, who left The Daily Show desk in August, hasn't just been catching up on his binge-watching during his break from showbiz. He and his wife, Tracey Stewart, are also opening an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.
