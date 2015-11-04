Jon Stewart signed a four-year production deal with HBO.
Ladies, our long national nightmare is over: Jon Stewart is returning to television, but, unfortunately, not in any recurrent way. The former Daily Show host is teaming up with HBO to produce “timely short-form digital content” for at least four years. The videos will go live on HBO with the premium network’s fairly new streaming service. “Appearing on television 22 minutes a night clearly broke me,” Stewart joked. “I’m pretty sure I can produce a few minutes of content every now and again.” Every now and again?! Don’t you know we need more, Jon?! (Refinery29)
Twitter just made a big change today, and
we're not quite sure how to feel about it we're completely torn up about it. The "Favorite" star is dead, "Likes" have taken over all of social media.
On Tuesday, Twitter announced that it's abandoning it's "Favorite" icon and replacing it with a new heart-based "Like" icon. "We want to make Twitter easier and more rewarding to use, and we know that at times the star could be confusing, especially to newcomers. You might like a lot of things, but not everything can be your favorite," product manager Akarshan Kumar wrote in a company blog post. Interestingly enough, Twitter felt killing the "Favorite" star was more important than letting you edit a tweet. (Refinery29)
Ireland's top drug official wants to decriminalize heroin, cocaine, and weed for personal use.
Ireland’s Minister of State for the National Drugs Strategy (his real title) came out in support of decriminalizing the possession of small quantities of drugs like cocaine, weed, and heroin. He also outlined plans for supervised heroin-injection centers that could open in Dublin as soon as early next year, followed by rooms in Cork, Galway, and Limerick. “Too often those with drugs problems suffer from stigma, due to a lack of understanding or public education about the nature of addiction,” Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said. "This stigma can be compounded for those who end up with a criminal record due to possession of drugs for their own use.” (Refinery29)
Leah Remini alleges in her Scientology memoir that Katie Holmes made Tom Cruise wait at the altar for 20 minutes, which is longer than we’d wait for anything other than an order of nachos.
Leah Remini is pulling no punches in her explosive tell-all book about her time as a Scientologist. Having left the Church of Scientology only two years ago, Remini was still around for the apex of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ manic romance, and her stories from the inside are just as crazy as you imagined. Recounted in her memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, the actress says that Cruise and Holmes’ marriage almost imploded right from the start. Cruise and guests waited an agonizing 20 minutes for the bride to appear in the church, prompting Jennifer Lopez (whom Remini was pressured to invite) to whisper, “Do you think Katie is coming?” (Refinery29)
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday with models, Justin Bieber, and big news: she's going to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. Cue the confetti!
File this under most ridiculous celebrity birthday ever: After a 20th birthday celebration with Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Gigi Hadid (oh, and a few Kardashians were there too), Kendall Jenner has been tapped to walk in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Not to be a conspiracy theorist, but if Gigi and Kendall will be there, does this mean the rest of the Taylor Swift "girl gang" is going to show too? We're totally okay with that happening. (The Cut)
Courtney Love once commissioned a doll for her daughter made with locks of Kurt Cobain’s hair, which is either really romantic or the beginning of a Goosebumps story.
An auction of Kurt Cobain memorabilia has unearthed an incredible, and kind of creepy, story about Courtney Love and the types of gifts she gives. Dollmaker and creator of the alt-comic Meat Cake, Dame Darcy is selling a 10-inch lock of Cobain’s hair, which she claims is material left over from a doll she made for Love and Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean. In an illustrated letter of authenticity, Darcy talks about meeting Love in London, and how she was commissioned to make the special hair doll. Also for sale, through the Julien’s Live auction, is the ratty green cardigan that Cobain donned on Nirvana’s episode of MTV Unplugged. (Paper)
Yale’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is accused of having a “white girls only” policy at their Halloween party.
Just in case yesterday’s story about the Ohio University frat suspended for serenading a sorority house with a song encouraging “sending nudes” wasn’t enough to turn you off from Greek life for life, a member of Yale’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon frat is here to finish the job. According to allegations from fellow Yale students, the SAE Halloween party had an incredibly racist screening policy, only allowing in “white girls.” Prospective partygoers claim they were turned away by one white SAE brother in particular, who openly announced to the crowd that the frat was “looking for white girls, white girls only.” The fraternity has denied the allegations, saying they only checked for Yale IDs at the door. (Washington Post)
Tom Jones wants to take a DNA test to determine once and for all whether he has “black ancestry.”
“What’s New Pussycat?” crooner, and the force behind your mother’s sexual awakening, Tom Jones, is coming for Rachel Dolezal’s crown of delusion: In an interview with The Times of London, the 75-year-old singer shared his plans to obtain a DNA test because “a lot of black people still tell me I’m just passing as white.” Jones, who is Welsh, cites his olive complexion, curly hair, and soulful voice as signs that he could have some black ancestry, because stereotypes are just as good as science. (USA Today)
Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that Ireland will decriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs next year. A top drug official has called for the change, but the country's government would still need to take action for such a policy to take effect.
