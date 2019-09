Jeb Bush is well aware that he had a mediocre showing at the third Republican presidential debate, but he isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. “All of the tribulations of the campaign — and we’re having our share; there’s not doubt about it — I have enough self-awareness to know this is the bumpy time of the campaign,” Bush conceded during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. “This pales by comparison to being commander-in-chief.” While we are still months away from caucuses and primaries, Bush recognizes that he has some work to do if he is going to successfully woo Republican voters. “I know that I’ve got to get better at doing the debate,” the presidential hopeful said. “I mean, when I see that I’m not doing something well, then I reset and I get better.” ( Los Angeles Times