R & B artist Jesse Graham is suing Taylor Swift for $42 million over “Shake It Off,” claims he invented the phrase “haters gonna hate.”
Looks like Taylor Swift is never ever ever getting out of court: Just a few days after she filed a countersuit against a Denver radio DJ who allegedly groped her, Swift has been named in a $42 million lawsuit over the lyrics to her hit, “Shake It Off.” Fifty-year-old R & B musician Jesse Graham claims that “Shake It Off”’s earworm-y chorus was inspired by his own slow jam, “Haters Gone Hate,” currently available on YouTube. Other than the sage aphorism about the habits of haters, the songs share nothing in common. (Vulture)
Kenya’s Mary Keitany won the New York City Marathon, making her the first woman since 2008 to have back-to-back victories. Also, some guy won.
Kenyan runners came out triumphant at the New York City Marathon, nabbing the first place wins in both the women’s and men’s divisions for the third year in a row. Pulling ahead of her competition in the race’s final 21 miles, Mary Keitany won the title for a second consecutive year, a feat that hasn’t been seen in New York since world-renowned runner Paula Radcliffe competed back in 2008. (Refinery29)
A Russian passenger plane crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, killing 224 people. Officials say the airliner broke up in midair at high altitude.
A Russian commercial airplane headed to St. Petersburg crashed shortly after taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh, a lush Egyptian resort town. All 224 passengers and crew were killed when the plane lost contact with air traffic control and fell in the Sinai peninsula. An official from Russia’s air transport agency said that fragments from the flight suggest that the jet began to break down while in the air. According to the Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov, authorities haven’t begun deciphering the data and cockpit recordings retrieved from the wreckage. (Refinery29)
Mississippi parents are furious after pranksters showered a Halloween parade with penis-shaped candy.
Participants at a Hattiesburg, MS, Halloween parade got more tricks than treats (Sorry — it’s our last chance to make a terrible Halloween pun until next year.) when it was discovered that a featured float was tossing penis-shaped gummy candies into the crowd. Organizers issued a statement on “the incident,” writing, “We had no knowledge of it prior and absolutely would not have allowed it to happened had we known. The responsible participants were dealt with by our group and as well as the group they were a part of.” (Cosmopolitan)
Chipotle was forced to temporally close 43 restaurants after being linked to an E. coli outbreak.
Your anthropomorphized best friend has betrayed you: Chipotle has closed a total of 43 outlets in Washington and Oregon after it was determined that 22 people involved in a recent E. coli outbreak all ate at a Chipotle restaurant around either Seattle or Portland. “We immediately closed all of our restaurants in the area out of an abundance of caution, even though the vast majority of these restaurants have no reported problems,” a statement issued by Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said. (Refinery29)
Paul Ryan continues to come for your reproductive healthcare, says Planned Parenthood doesn’t deserve a "red cent" from the taxpayer.
New Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has finally acknowledged that his party’s attempts to defund Planned Parenthood are just ineffectual and imprudent wastes of time and money. Well, kind of. During a sit-down interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Ryan acknowledged that “being an effective opposition party means being honest with people up front about what it is we can and cannot achieve and not set expectations that we know we can’t reach given the constraints of the Constitution;” defunding Planned Parenthood falls in the latter category. But that doesn’t meant the GOP star will quit attacking your right to bodily autonomy: Ryan announced that he will follow through on John Boehner’s plans of creating a “special committee to investigate Planned Parenthood.” (Refinery29)
Al-Shabab attacked a Somali hotel in Mogadishu, leaving at least 15 people dead.
Islamist militant group al-Shabab have claimed responsibility for an attack at the Sahafi Hotel in Somalia’s capital city, Mogadishu, that killed at least 15 people. Five al-Shabab rebels detonated two car bombs to gain access to the hotel, after which they proceeded on foot and shot at hotel guests and staff. The Sahafi hotel is known as a favorite among Somali government officials and lawmakers. Both the hotel’s owner and a top general, Abdikarim Dhagabadan, who previously fought to eradicate al-Shabab from Mogadishu, were killed in the attack. (BBC)
Jeb Bush vows to fight past his campaign’s “bumpy time.” Jeb: A poorly made ponytail is “bumpy;” your campaign is just a sad, long sigh.
Jeb Bush is well aware that he had a mediocre showing at the third Republican presidential debate, but he isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. “All of the tribulations of the campaign — and we’re having our share; there’s not doubt about it — I have enough self-awareness to know this is the bumpy time of the campaign,” Bush conceded during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. “This pales by comparison to being commander-in-chief.” While we are still months away from caucuses and primaries, Bush recognizes that he has some work to do if he is going to successfully woo Republican voters. “I know that I’ve got to get better at doing the debate,” the presidential hopeful said. “I mean, when I see that I’m not doing something well, then I reset and I get better.” (Los Angeles Times)
