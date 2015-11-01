Top three women, Mary Keitany, Aselefech Mergia, and Tigist Tufa celebrating their finish! #TCSnycmarathon pic.twitter.com/iXOELMeNNw— TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 1, 2015
The 2015 New York City Marathon is still underway, but the winners for the women's race and women's wheelchair race have already been crowned.
On Sunday, Mary Keitany of Kenya won the women's race. This is Keitany's second consecutive win in the world’s largest footrace. Her unofficial time was 2 hours 24 minutes 25 seconds, according to The New York Times.
Mary Keitany carries the Kenyan flag while greeting fans after her @nycmarathon win. #AbbottWMM pic.twitter.com/aZcRi71Qoj— Abbott WMM (@WMMajors) November 1, 2015
A full minute later, Aselefech Mergia of Ethiopia finished in second place, with an unofficial time of 2 hours 25 minutes and 32 seconds. Tigist Tufa, of Ethiopia, finished third.
While Keitany's back-to-back marathon wins are a major success, only one competitor broke a world record. That was American Tatyana McFadden, who shattered the New York City Marathon women's wheelchair course record.
McFadden finished in 1 hour 43 minutes 4 seconds. She once again completed the marathon grand slam after winning in London, Boston, Chicago, and New York. The previous record of 1 hour 50 minutes and 24 seconds was set by Amanda McGrory in 2011, according to The Associated Press.
.@TatyanaMcFadden greets fans after her record breaking @nycmarathon victory. #AbbottWMM pic.twitter.com/LYqK8i8zHp— Abbott WMM (@WMMajors) November 1, 2015
The New York City Marathon includes a roster of the world's most elite runners and athletes, along with celebrities, like Alicia Keys, running for charity.
