New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was kicked out of an Amtrak quiet car for screaming on his phone, because some things are still sacred.
No one can disrupt the solace and serenity of the Amtrak quiet car and get away with it, not even Governor Chris Christie. After spending much of his time in the car sipping on a McDonald's smoothie and shouting into his phone — allegedly barking things like “this is frickin’ ridiculous” — Christie aggravated his fellow passengers to the point of confrontation. Christie was asked by the train’s conductor to switch cars if he intended to continue his animated conversation. The governor has apologized for the incident through his spokeswoman, saying, “After breaking the cardinal rule of the quiet car, the Governor promptly left once he realized the serious nature of his mistake and enjoyed the rest of his time on the train from the café car.” (Time)
A 25-year-old woman was charged with DUI after crashing into Oklahoma State’s homecoming parade, killing four onlookers and injuring dozens more.
Oklahoma State University’s annual homecoming parade was disrupted by tragedy after a sedan careened into the crowd of spectators and participants, wounding around 47 people, five of whom remain in critical condition. Three adults, including one University of Central Oklahoma student, and a 2-year-old boy were killed in the crash.The driver, Adacia Chambers, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence. (Refinery29)
Jem and the Holograms had one of the worst opening weekends ever, which is what happens when you make a movie that looks like a bad bat mitzvah theme.
Along with getting some pretty horrific reviews from both fans and critics, Jem and the Holograms tanked at the box office, making only $1.32 million — or $547 per theater during its opening weekend. Thanks to these dismal numbers, Jem had the worst debut for a major studio movie ever. Hopefully, this will convince Hollywood that making millennial-ized reboots of beloved ‘80s cartoons is a bad idea, particularly when you cut super-cool, hologram-projecting supercomputers from the plot. (Buzzfeed)
Paul Ryan has already selected David Hoppe, prominent conservative and former vice president of the Heritage Foundation, to serve as his new chief of staff.
While Rep. Paul Ryan hasn’t technically been elected House Speaker yet (although, at this point, the vote is pretty much just a formality), he has already tapped the man who will be at his side during his tenure. Ryan has hired David Hoppe, a longtime Washington lobbyist and former vice president of government affairs at the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, as his chief of staff. Hoppe is no stranger to the role: The well-known conservative was once the chief of staff for both the former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott and Majority Whip Jon Kyl. (Washington Post)
Lego denies artist Ai Weiwei’s request to use its toy bricks in a “political” art installation, meanwhile, every other fifth grader in the world uses their Legos to build penises.
In what Ai Weiwei has called “an act of censorship and discrimination,” the Lego Group refused to fill the Chinese artist’s bulk order of Legos, which he intended to use in a new artwork for his upcoming show at Australia’s National Gallery of Victoria. In an email sent to the gallery’s curatorial team, the Danish toy company claimed it couldn’t “approve the use of Legos for political works.” Ai Weiwei, who famously spent 81 days in a Chinese prison for his activism, has pointed out that shortly after he was denied use of the toy bricks, Lego announced its plans to open a branch of Legoland in Shanghai. (Huffington Post)
An Israeli Arab citizen used a paraglider to fly into Syria, allegedly to join rebel fighters.
In perhaps what is the most inventive and ambitious border crossing of all time, a 23-year-old Arab Israeli man paraglided into Syria. The Israeli army, who witnessed the late-night flight from a surveillance post, believes the civilian intended “to join rebels” in the conflict that has pushed thousands of Syrian refugees to flee to Europe. The man has not yet been discovered and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the infiltrator’s citizenship would be revoked. (BBC)
Ben Carson said that he would "love" to see Roe v. Wade overturned, making abortion illegal, even in cases of incest or rape.
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson took a hard stance against abortion on Sunday. On Meet The Press, Carson said he would “love” to see Roe v. Wade overturned, making abortion illegal, even in cases of incest or rape. Carson said, "All you have to do is go and look up the many stories of people who have led very useful lives who were the result of rape or incest.” (Refinery29)
Google’s new Frightgeist map reveals the most popular Halloween costumes in your area, unfortunately doesn’t reveal what percentage of them will be a “sexy/naughty” reboot.
Google launched a new site that will help you determine whether your last-minute Halloween costume is original enough to wear out — or if you’ll just end up being the fifth Elsa at the party. Culling information from its daily search data, Google Trends created Frightgeist, a map that ranks the most popular Halloween costumes by area. According to the map, the most popular Halloween costume nationally is Harley Quinn, followed by the more general categories of "Star Wars" and “superheroes.” (Gizmodo)
