Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson took a hard stance against abortion on Sunday. On Meet The Press , Carson said he would “love” to see Roe v. Wade overturned, making abortion illegal, even in cases of incest or rape."I'm a reasonable person and if people can come up with a reasonable explanation of why they would like to kill a baby, I'll listen," Carson said on NBC's Sunday morning political talk show. The retired neurosurgeon said that he opposed abortions for unwanted pregnancies, adding that he “would love” to see the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision Roe vs. Wade overturned.When asked about instances of incest or rape, Carson said, "All you have to do is go and look up the many stories of people who have led very useful lives who were the result of rape or incest.”Carson added that exceptions should only be considered in rare cases involving a mother’s health.