New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was kicked out of an Amtrak quiet car for screaming on his phone, because some things are still sacred. (Time)
A 25-year-old woman was charged with DUI after crashing into Oklahoma State’s homecoming parade, killing four onlookers and injuring dozens more. (Refinery29)
Paul Ryan has already selected prominent conservative David Hoppe to serve as his new chief of staff. (Washington Post)
Lego denied artist Ai Weiwei’s request to use their toy bricks in a “political” art installation. (Huffington Post)
An Israeli Arab citizen used a paraglider to fly into Syria, allegedly to join rebel fighters. (BBC)
Ben Carson said that he would "love" to see Roe v. Wade overturned, making abortion illegal, even in cases of incest or rape. (Refinery29)
Google’s new Frightgeist map reveals the most popular Halloween costumes in your area. This way, you won't be the fifth Elsa at the party. (Gizmodo)
"Jem and the Holograms" had one of the worst opening weekends ever. It had the worst debut ever for a major studio movie. (BuzzFeed)
