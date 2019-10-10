How To Create The Perfect ’80s Aerobics Costume

The 1980s were quite a time. Steve Jobs introduced the first ever "Macintosh" computer. Sally Ride became the first American woman to go to space. And, of course, in 1982, Jane Fonda released her famed exercise video with the eponymous name: Jane Fonda’s Workout.
She'd go on to make multiple videos (some of which you can even stream on Amazon Prime today!), featuring herself and other women clad in tight and bright spandex leotards. It was the look of the times. And it was part of a bigger trend that lives on today in the form of '80s aerobic Halloween costumes.
If you weren't around in the '80s, maybe you're not sure how to accurately capture the spirit of this fashion moment. Luckily, we've created a mood board of sorts, to help you nail a costume that will make anyone who's ever done Jazzercise proud.