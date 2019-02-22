8 p.m. — Once I'm home, I regret agreeing to go out. I'm tired and want to get in bed already. I remind myself that this friend isn't in town often. Then I get a text from one of my church friends. She drew my name at our weekly gathering for who she should keep in her prayers for the week. She asks if there is anything in particular she should pray for. I tell her about the hard time I've been having with my mom's birthday coming up and next month being the anniversary of her death. She is so sweet and offers to get a group of us together to pray in adoration in honor of my mom. I shed a few tears and am thankful for sweet friends like her.