Can anyone say, definitively, what happened to jeans and a going-out top? While fashion has moved on from that evening-wear standard of our youth, the denim part of the equation, thankfully, remains appropriate for nighttime — anytime, really. But a lingering question: Can you really wear straight-legs or skinnies to a holiday party? Is that festive or formal or my-boss'-boss-is-here-appropriate enough?
When you're working with 7 For All Mankind's jazzed-up pairs in emerald velvet and coated Bordeaux, we're happy to say the answer is a yes as emphatic as that when you're shouting a request to the DJ. Here, four jeans-based looks that'll stand out from the LBD-ed masses and assuage any dress-code-related fears you might have. And who knows? You could find your new favorite outfit formula, sequined tank or not.