These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In May

Okay, we all have a White Lotus-shaped hole in our life right now, but this new drama from the mind of Tina Fey might just fill it. Based on the 1981 film of the same name, the new reimagining follows three couples with a long-standing tradition of taking group vacations every season. When they head away for the weekend, the long-time friends discover that one couple got divorced, sending shockwaves through the group. Starring Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Tina Fey, the series follows the friends as they deal with the effects of a marital breakdown, all while having to enjoy the organized chaos of four planned group vacations. A PSA for getting trip refund insurance if there ever was one.