These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In May

It’s safe to say that the last few weeks have seen some head-turning pop culture moments. Lady Gaga headlined Coachella to rapturous applause, the all-women's celebrity rocket made it to space in (checks notes) 10 minutes and 21 seconds, and, of course, who could forget about THAT White Lotus finale? As we head into May, things look just as packed, with the Met Gala returning to New York, the final Mission Impossible movie coming to big screens and even a new album from Lana Del Ray. But if you would rather take a break from the pop culture news cycle and spend your evening watching some good old-fashioned Netflix, we’ve got you covered.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Last month’s releases saw a new installment of dystopian anthology Black Mirror, a Stranger Things theatrical prequel, and even the return of everyone’s favorite stalker, Joe Goldberg, in You Season 5. As we look to the month ahead, there’s plenty of content catching our eye, including the culmination of the longest-running original scripted series in Netflix history.
Whether you are searching for a new series about messy people on vacation or a sweet and simple story about Italian grandmothers who love to cook, Netflix has it all this month. To take a look at the best titles coming to the streaming platform this May, read on ahead.
Our Netflix Star: The Four Seasons
Okay, we all have a White Lotus-shaped hole in our life right now, but this new drama from the mind of Tina Fey might just fill it. Based on the 1981 film of the same name, the new reimagining follows three couples with a long-standing tradition of taking group vacations every season. When they head away for the weekend, the long-time friends discover that one couple got divorced, sending shockwaves through the group. Starring Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Tina Fey, the series follows the friends as they deal with the effects of a marital breakdown, all while having to enjoy the organized chaos of four planned group vacations. A PSA for getting trip refund insurance if there ever was one.
When: May 1
Watch if you like: White Lotus, Couples Retreat
Watch if you like: White Lotus, Couples Retreat
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Forever
After the success of Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, there’s a new Judy Blume adaptation on its way, this time reimagining the author’s ground-breaking 1975 novel Forever. Spearheaded by Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil, the new TV series updates the book’s timeline and takes place in Los Angeles in 2018. Following two Black teenagers as they navigate the messy and exciting world of romance, the story explores the emotional and awkward nature of being each other’s “firsts” and what you can learn about yourself along the way.
When: May 8
Watch if you like: The Summer I Turned Pretty, To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Watch if you like: The Summer I Turned Pretty, To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Nonnas
Often the keepers of family recipes passed down from generation to generation, there’s something about grandmothers that makes them the best at pretty much everything. Now, Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon are starring in a love letter to the culinarily gifted matriarchs in our lives with a new heartfelt comedy based on true events. Following the loss of his mother, a Staten Island local (Vaughn) decides the best way to honor her legacy is to open an Italian restaurant with a group of local nonnas as the chefs. The joyous film also stars Linda Cardellini and Joe Manganiello.
When: May 9
Watch if you like: Chef, My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Watch if you like: Chef, My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Love, Death + Robots Season 4
If you don’t know Love, Death +Robots by now, just know that the 11-time Emmy Award-winning animated anthology series has a cult following for a reason. Created by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter), the genre-bending series brings elements of horror, sci-fi, and comedy together to create something truly unique. Made up of 10 short films, the new series has even more terrifying creatures and shocking surprises than before.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When: May 15
Watch if you like: Black Mirror, Arcane
Watch if you like: Black Mirror, Arcane
Sirens
Who doesn’t love a dark comedy, especially one starring A-list actors? Set over Labor Day weekend, Sirens follows Devon (Meghann Fahy) as she heads to a sprawling beach estate to confront her sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), about the unhealthy relationship she has with her high society boss, Michaela (Julianne Moore). Worried that her sister is being pulled into a cult-like life of luxury and mysterious secrets, Devon hopes to stage an intervention, but going up against Michaela and her husband Peter (Kevin Bacon) turns out to be harder than she thought.
When: May 22
Watch if you like: The Perfect Couple, Big Little Lies
Watch if you like: The Perfect Couple, Big Little Lies
Big Mouth Season 8
The coming-of-age animated comedy is finally drawing to a close, solidifying it as the longest-running original scripted series in Netflix history. Following the main characters since they were 7th graders, the show sees them tackling universal high school issues like driving, drugs and lack of sexual experience in its final season. Banding together for one final ride, the show ends with a love letter to great friends and the fear and excitement of a future unknown. Guest stars include Cynthia Erivo, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Ali Wong, Keke Palmer, Natasha Lyonne, and more.
When: May 23
Watch if you like: Bojack Horseman, Human Resources
Watch if you like: Bojack Horseman, Human Resources
Oldies coming to Netflix in May
Past Lives
Sisters
mid90s
The Twilight Saga
Sisters
mid90s
The Twilight Saga
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT