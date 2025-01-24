KP: I don't know if I had advice, I just want her to know that I had her back. For me as an actor, that's what matters the most. Whether it's two romantic characters or just any character that you're playing, that person needs to know that you got their back 1000%. I think that's the main thing. I wanted her to know that we ain't going to be looking crazy, that we're about to kill this role, and she can depend on me. I don't know that she needed me to tell her anything about acting. She came prepared. She showed up and showed out. She's a natural.