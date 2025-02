How Paddington Became an Unexpected Latine Icon

It’s no secret that representation in media is seriously lacking for our communities. And while a bear living in London who has a strong British accent and is voiced by a non-Latine actor probably wouldn’t be my first choice (no matter how darn adorable he is), it is one that stuck. It’s also one that has the capacity to be enjoyed by so many people of all ages, opening the floor for people to feel seen. “What makes Paddington relatable as we know him now in the modern movies is that he's from Peru and he looks and sounds as British as any other person in those movies,” explains freelance journalist Tess Garcia. "That's a reality for many people of Latino origin. You can be born somewhere or have parents who are born somewhere and be as enmeshed in the culture of the place you were raised in as anyone else. I think that's huge.”