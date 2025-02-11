How Paddington Became an Unexpected Latine Icon

The first time I saw this movie, I watched it with my mom, an elementary school teacher who, even as an adult, has always been a fan of animated children's films. As we watched the opening scene, where Paddington is seen with his family in Peru, we both had visceral emotional reactions to what we were watching unfold. In one scene, viewers see Paddington’s Aunt Lucy and Uncle Pasttuzo being taught English by a British explorer. It’s an uncomfortable detail that non-Latine viewers might not think too much about but feels incredibly relatable for many of us who come from Latin America: the moments when colonizers, gentrifiers, tourists, or missionaries try to ease their anxieties around our alleged otherness by attempting to make us more like them on our own land.