No, I Won’t Anglicize My Name to Comfort White Americans

Fast-forward to today, and I don’t always correct people when they mispronounce my name. If it's someone that I'm going to see regularly, I tell them that my name is Alán. Giving people my name correctly gives them an entry point into my life and a sense of kinship, which is why I often don't correct people I don’t know. The way I see it: If you don't even know how to pronounce my name, then you don't really know me. At the same time, because I have an art career, and social media facilitates part of my practice, I put an accent to facilitate people's understanding that my name is not going to phonetically sound anglicized.