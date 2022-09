No, I Won’t Anglicize My Name to Comfort White Americans

Growing up, everybody called me Alán because they would hear my family say it. Then, when I was in middle school, we moved to a white suburb where people immediately called me Alan, and I never corrected them, particularly because I was the only student in ESL. Once I got to college, a predominantly white university , I insisted that people call me Alán, and a lot of my peers would get very annoyed. Their irritation was frustrating. They would say, "Well, I don't speak Spanish," and I would respond, "Well, my name is not even in Spanish; it's a fucking French name because of slavery.” It became really important for me to correct folks because I realized that people would learn the names of the international students from places like Switzerland and Germany, but they wouldn’t learn my name.