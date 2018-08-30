Ms. Prado, a manicurist, takes her work in a suitcase that has already been stolen twice. She has perfected the art of doing nails over years, going to her clients' houses, and now she is dedicating herself to teaching it to a singular partner: her husband. "People are impressed because he knows how to do everything I do and attends to people when I'm in a hurry," she laughs. In a country like Venezuela, where men are rarely seen with their hands in water, the pair are a surprising duo. He is proud to help her, because together they can serve up to 10 people in one day. He uses his car to take her to appointments. "The good thing about this is that I talk to many people," she says, taking the hand of a client, who saw an opportunity to speak about the crisis.