Zendaya Schools Us On How To Pronounce Her Name

How do you pronounce tomato? How do you pronounce potato? More importantly, how do you pronounce Zendaya? Turns out, most of us have been saying it wrong. The 20-year-old mogul just cleared it all up. Through her app and a few flicks of her fingers, the singer, actor, fashion designer, and activist found out that the thing that people want to know about her more than anything is how to pronounce her name.
Teen Vogue reports that the newest video posted to Zendaya's app spells — ahem, pronounces — it all out so everyone can get on the same page. If you've been rhyming her name with a certain tropical fruit, you've been mispronouncing it.
"I think a lot of people see my name and think it's more fancy than it is," she explained. "They think 'Zendaya' like 'papaya'. It's just 'day.'"
Simple enough, right? It just so happens that almost everyone has been pronouncing her name incorrectly, but from here on out, there's no excuse.
In the video, Zendaya also answers other pressing (and frequently asked) queries. The most-googled, ahem...zoogled, questions have to do with her diet (lots of ice cream) and love life, but that's not all. The most surprising one doesn't have to do with her name or height — it's about her bank account.
"What is Zendaya net worth?" she types into Zoogle.
The answer? Faux Google pulls up $1.5 million (though we presume that real Google would, too). "Girl I can tell you I'm worth more than that right now," Zendaya adds. You can almost see the smirk on her face. Thanks for clearing the air, Z. Not only can we all pronounce your name correctly, we know that you're worth a whole lot. And we mean a whole lot. Now, who's up for ice cream?
Check it all out in the video, below.
