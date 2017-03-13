Zendaya Schools Us On How To Pronounce Her Name

How do you pronounce tomato? How do you pronounce potato? More importantly, how do you pronounce Zendaya? Turns out, most of us have been saying it wrong. The 20-year-old mogul just cleared it all up. Through her app and a few flicks of her fingers, the singer, actor, fashion designer, and activist found out that the thing that people want to know about her more than anything is how to pronounce her name.