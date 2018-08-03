How Two British Bears Are Making America Kind Again

That said, Christopher Robin is a more overt rescue mission to save adult souls than Paddington, which is a full-blown (and wonderful) exercise in whimsy. Even the movies' color schemes denote their diverging outlook on the universe. Paddington is set in a pastel-tinged London, but in Christopher Robin’s post-war London, everything seems to match the color of rain. It’s a logical world, one without much space for work-life balance, let alone talking bears. Whereas in Paddington, the Bond family’s charming neighbors quickly accept that Paddington is a talking bear, Christopher Robin’s talking stuffed animal garners continual shock. The London in Christopher Robin threatens to subsume the lonely; in Paddington 2, the block’s lonely people get set up at the movie’s end. Essentially, the threat to Christopher Robin’s existence is immediate. If he doesn’t get his act together, his inner child could be gobbled up by a heffalump (the movie's version of a villain) and lost forever.