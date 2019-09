How Two Talking Bears Are Making Us Kind Again

While the cinemas for Christopher Robin will be certainly filled with kids, the movie’s central message will be directed at their parents, and any other adult in the cinema. The movie’s main character is an adult worn down by the capitalist system, struggling to balance the necessities of a job with the actual stuff of life. Now middle-aged, Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) is long estranged from the free-wheeling, curious routine he carried out as an 8-year-old. Christopher’s all-consuming job at a Big Bad Company shoves all other priorities, like his wife, Evelyn (Hayley Atwell), and daughter, Madeline (a perfectly cast Bronte Carmichael ), off to shiver in the corners. The one weekend Christopher Robin is set to return to his Sussex cottage and finally, finally unplug (or whatever the 1940s equivalent is), he’s forced to keep working towards a nearly impossible cost-cutting solution. Evelyn and Madeline leave him behind in their London flat, resigned in their confirmation that he really is a workaholic (and to think: this was work before email!).