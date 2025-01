During the screening at the Whitby Hotel in New York City, I could hear audible sobs, raucous laughter, and some disapproving noises directed at Anthony’s piece-of-shit stepdad (thanks to Bobby Cannavale ’s precise portrayal of a one-dimensional deadbeat). The audience was full of different kinds of movie goers, some who love sports biopics and some who went in skeptical that they could relate to a sport they may not have known much about. By the end, we were all wrestling experts rooting for Anthony’s big win and tearing up at the growth both he and Judy displayed throughout their hardships. It would be simple to suggest that Unstoppable is for former athletes like Anthony or sports fans who live for the rush of high-octane competition. Those people will love Unstoppable for sure, but the movie is also for anyone who loves a good story and who gravitate towards films that expose the indomitability of the human spirit. It’s in the film’s quiet moments — like when Anthony is sharing a tender talk with his little brother or when Judy is telling off a predatory mortgage lender — that it really shines and proves that it’s truly for everyone. “I’m a wrestler so we train to not show that we’re tired and not show any pain. I tell people I don’t cry, sometimes my eyes just get sweaty,” Anthony Robles told the audience on Tuesday night with a laugh. “But there was a moment when the lights came on and to see the reaction of the people in that theater, my eyes were sweating hard. That was the whole reason we chose to tell our story — the uncomfortable moments, the painful moments, we knew that people could relate to [our] challenges. In order for this to inspire as many people as possible, we had to share that and it’s an honor to have it be so well received.”