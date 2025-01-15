How Good Is It? As Robles spoke of what it’s like to watch his life unfold on a big screen in such a raw, vulnerable way in front of an audience, it was clear that both he and his mom, Judy, put a lot of care and intention into how their story would be told, and that’s why it’s so good. And one of the most intentional decisions they made was to cast Jharrel Jerome, one of the brightest talents of his generation. Jerome was not born with a limb difference like Robles was, and considering the state of representation for disabled actors (it’s far too low), Jerome understood how important the task he was assigned was — and he never took it for granted. “I understand the sensitivity in that conversation,” he said on stage after the screening. “There are actors with one leg, there are actors missing a limb, and those actors are able to do these roles so that’s a conversation about producers going far and wide and finding them.” And he’s right. The lack of disabled actors in Hollywood (especially Black and Latine ones) is a systemic, industry-wide issue. For Jerome, it came down to Robles’ approval. “When it’s placed on my lap, it’s Anthony’s validation that sends me to care about it and to know that I am the one who was meant to do it. That moment when I did look at him and said, ‘I got you, I’m going to tell your story and I’m going to do it right’ he looked at me like you didn’t even have to say that because I know. I took that and used it as fuel to make sure I brought the correct justice to it.”