What’s Good? Unstoppable
starring Jharrel Jerome
as wrestler Anthony Robles and Jennifer Lopez as his mother, Judy Robles. It’s so good, in September when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival,
I wrote that Jerome’s performance was “relentless and enthralling.” Robles was born without his right leg and against all odds — and a bevy of doubters, including his own stepfather and coaches — he became an NCAA champion
. On the surface, it’s an uplifting sports biopic but at its core, Unstoppable
is a heartwrenching drama about the love between a mother and son, and what happens when your belief in yourself is stronger than the skepticism of others. One of my favorite things about this column, and what we do at Unbothered
, is our commitment to putting our audience on to Black art deserving of our praise and attention. Which is why we partnered with Prime Video and our sister brand Somos
(a space to learn, unlearn, and reconnect through Latine storytelling and community) to host a screening of Unstoppable
before its release and for an intimate audience. We were even joined by Jharrel Jerome, Anthony Robles, and Judy Robles for an emotional Q&A after the film. Like the film, the conversation was very
good.