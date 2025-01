XO, Kitty Season 2 Perfects The American K-Drama

For Cathcart, the unique feeling of seeing yourself for the first time on screen is all too familiar. In a 2021 interview with Refinery29, the then 17-year-old shared the first time she ever saw herself reflected in media: in the pages of graphic novel Guts. “The character in that story has a really specific type of anxiety that I grew up with, and getting to see that in a story and in media, it made me feel so much less alone and made me feel like I'm not crazy that I went through this. It’s not just me who's having this tough experience, other people out there understand me,” Cathcart, now 21, says. The fact that Cathcart has now become that representation to others still blows the actress’ mind. “To think that XO, Kitty can be that for someone else makes me emotional and so, so happy,” Cathcart says. “I know how impactful that is for me, and I don't think it’s something that can be taken lightly. So the fact that I get to maybe, hopefully, be a part of someone else's story in that way and make them feel more understood is something that truly I think I'll always be so honored.”