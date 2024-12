What are dirty martini nails exactly? It's not just green polish, but a specific nail art design with a subtle Spanish olive accent that has slowly taken over mood boards, worn by celebrities, like Hailey Bieber , and seen in trendy nail salons from NYC to LA. To dig deeper into the trend — and learn exactly how ask for it — we went directly to the source, the artist who created the martini olive art months before it became trendy, Betina Goldstein