Wicked’s Elphaba Has Always Been Black. Cynthia Erivo’s Stunning Performance Cements It

The fact that Elphaba is proud of her skin is radical in the world of Oz and essential to the overall (yet sometimes heavyhanded; hey it’s a musical) message of Wicked: that power should be questioned, villainized women of color are usually right, and being different is badass, actually. Elphaba’s pride is tied up in the confidence she isn’t supposed to have, and it’s why she’s able to [spoiler] stand up to the wizard (Jeff Goldblum) when the time comes. Elphaba’s choice to oppose and expose the wizard comes from a place of self-assurance and stands in stark contrast to the insecurity she displays a few scenes earlier during “I’m Not That Girl” when she’s doubting that a guy like Fiyero (Bailey is so swoon-worthy, charming, and hot in this role, I can’t talk about him without being inappropriate) could ever love her. “She who's winsome/ she wins him/ Gold hair with a gentle curl/ That's the girl he chose/ And Heaven knows/ I'm not that girl.” This scene destroyed me — not just because I was transported right back to elementary school when I had a crush on a boy who preferred blondes— but because I know in so many scenarios, including the industry Erivo has to navigate, Black women are sold the lie that we aren’t “that girl”, that white women “win” by default and that “wishing only wounds the heart.” Through her Elphaba—tough yet soft, defensive yet empathetic, uncertain yet resolute— Erivo delivers a layered complexity to the Wicked Witch of the West and, ultimately, transforms a villain into the hero Black girls need.