Diddy’s Reckoning Is Here: The Hip-Hop Mogul Was Arrested, Charged With Sex Trafficking & More

O'Day is also a former Danity Kane member, which Combs formed in 2005 and later signed to his music label, Bad Boy Records. She was kicked out of the girl group in 2008, alleging in a 2022 podcast episode of Call Her Daddy that her departure resulted from refusing to engage in Diddy’s requests that had nothing to do with making music. Following Monday's events, O'Day shared her reaction with TMZ. "I never thought I would see this day," she told TMZ. "We all buried this inside of us in order to be able to keep going. And not just me, but victims you don't even know yet. We are all processing what that type of vindication can actually feel like now. Every conversation I've had with victims last night has been beyond moving on all levels."