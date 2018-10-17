Diddy & Cassie Have Reportedly Split After A Decade Of On-Off Dating

Is it over for one of music's longest-lasting couples? According to a new report from People, hip-hop stars Diddy and Cassie have called it quits after more than a decade of dating.
Per People, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura actually parted ways months ago. Rumors did swirl that the two were on the outs, but that's not exactly new for the couple: They reportedly went on a "break" in August of 2016 but got back together shortly after. This split, however, sounds a bit more permanent, with a source for People claiming that the pair plan to "remain friends."
Producer Combs signed the "Me & U" singer to Bad Boy Records in the early aughts, but the couple — whom have reportedly been romantically involved since 2007 — didn't make their love public until 2012. In 2014, Combs posted an image of a diamond ring to his Instagram, which sparked engagement rumors:
"Baby do you like it? I just want to get you wat you Like ! I just wanna Mk you smile," the music mogul posted on the social media platform.
In 2017, Combs went on The Wendy Williams Show to gush about his girlfriend.
"I’m in love now," he told the talk show host. "When I look at her, the way she smiles. The way I see her look at me sometimes, when I wake up and she’s already awake."
An engagement between the two stars was never confirmed, with Combs later telling Ellen DeGeneres in a 2018 appearance on the daytime talkshow that he was once engaged for a mere "four hours."
Combs and Ventura made a big public appearance as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala in May. Images from the event are the last posts that feature Combs on Ventura's Instagram.
Refinery29 has reached out to Combs and Ventura for comment.
