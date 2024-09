Tokischa Is a Rebel With a Cause

And yet, Tokischa shows no signs of letting the hate slow her down or silence who she is. As of this May, she was the most-streamed female Dominican artist on Spotify. This summer, the queer artist headlined multiple Pride festivals like LadyLand Festival and Barcelona Pride. She just signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. She launched her own record label, SOL, with Warner Music Latina to release her own music and sign new artists. She was one of the first female Dominican artists to perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk. And she shut down and completely packed three streets in the middle of Santo Domingo for a free concert as part of the global Boiler Room series’ Dominican Republic debut