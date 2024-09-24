Tokischa Is a Rebel With a Cause

"Tokischa’s unconventional approach to advocating for women’s bodily autonomy throughout her career has allowed her to defy the gender politics of respectability in the Dominican Republic."
"Being a ‘perra’ goes beyond the sexual. It is a state of mind, it is an energy, it is a power. Una mujer perra is a strong woman, a woman who fights, a woman who wins, a woman who doesn't give up, a woman who works hard for what she wants."
"I feel that as a rebellious, clear, and honest person, you never say, ‘I'm saying this to upset society;’ it’s just how I feel."
"They have tried to silence me, to jail me, to take my support away from me."
"Before, I used to knock on doors and they were closed on me, they told me no. Now great artists knock on my door and I say yes with a vision of making art, to express my message, my creativity, how I feel, my fantasies, and my life through art."
"Educating ourselves is so important, it’s what helps us understand the systems, each other, the world around us, and everything in our lives."