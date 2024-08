The Challenge’s Kaycee Clark Is Eyeing The 2028 Olympics

To be able to stay level-headed and not freak out, I like to write and journal . Thankfully we’re able to bring a notebook in there and write our thoughts down. Also, I like to go outside first thing in the morning when everyone else is still asleep. It reminds you that you are in a game and what you’re doing this for. A lot of the time, you get so stuck in this game that it becomes your new normal. The first thing you think about is this game, and all throughout the day, 24/7 you’re thinking about this game. You go to sleep thinking about this game. As time goes on, it becomes your normal, and it’s sometimes so hard to think about the outside world so it’s really good to disconnect in that way. You don’t have a lot of privacy, you’re always mic’d up, you’ve always got cameras on you so [enjoy] the little things that you can do to remind you that it’s a game and keep your mind right.