Jonathan Majors’ Redemption Tour Is Nothing New In Hollywood. But We Shouldn’t Take The Bait.

It's clear that Hollywood Unlocked aims to appease a specific audience that values salacious (and often misinformed) celebrity content over credibility. Instead of taking the time to publish accurate stories, the desire for "clicks" or engagement supersedes maintaining integrity throughout the reporting process. In this digital era of needing to be the "first" to relay exclusive news, the need for accuracy has been overshadowed. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked, along with other gossip outlets like The Shade Room, have faced criticisms for enabling a toxic culture embedded in hatred, bullying, homophobia, transphobia, and overall "shade." While Hollywood Unlocked and other gossip blogs on the Internet don’t deserve the attention or the serious coverage these awards received (entertainment outlets like Variety The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline all covered the show), the public response of frustration over Majors' unsettling recognition lends itself to the conversation of how low publications are willing to go for clicks. And it should be noted that these are the same outlets responsible for the rise of Majors in the first place. The media (including here at Unbothered ) pegged Majors as the next Black Hollywood golden boy — of course, before we knew what we know now. The same system that propped him up is the one now aiding in letting him back in.