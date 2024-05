Alison Wonderland Is Doing It All — And Knows She Can

I don't think I even really told anyone I was pregnant until I was six months pregnant. So I was just out there playing shows. Honestly, for me, it was very difficult to become successfully pregnant so when it finally happened I didn't want to be completely paranoid and worrying about it. So I thought the best thing to do is let the baby cook and live my life and do things that make me happy. And the reason I did EDC Vegas nine months pregnant is because it makes me so happy, and I wanted to pass that energy onto my baby and I was able to do it. People asked, how did you stay up there for over an hour and I'm like, easy. It makes me happy. It's a thing that makes me happy. Feeling the baby kick while I was playing music, it was just, I mean, I can't explain it. Coachella I did eight months pregnant and he was just going hard.