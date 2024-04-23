Zendaya talks about Tashi like she’s someone who needs defending. And that’s how I felt walking out of the theater too. Because, as Zendaya notes, when a Black woman isn't just powerful and strong, but fragile and broken too, that usually comes with an apology, or an overcorrection, or a need to redeem her moral compass. I loved that Tashi is wrong and strong at times, and that her mistakes aren’t caveated by a scolding consequence, a life lesson for the audience. I would also argue that Art and Patrick are just small, insecure men who are repressing their feelings for each other by obsessing over Tashi. Tennis acts as a metaphor for their relationship, and for sex, and since she’s not on the court or in one of their beds (which is dependent on the decade), they take out their toxic masculinity and raging egos on each other (their friendship is also soft and sweet, a nice contrast to the aggression that can come with sport and another one of the movie’s wonderful nuances). Patrick has something to prove and Art has everything to lose. Art may come out looking like the good guy, but really he’s an incel-adjacent sore loser hiding in the body of a tennis heartthrob with a seemingly perfect life.