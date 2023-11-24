Da’Vine Joy Randolph Isn’t Celebrating Awards Buzz (Yet): “This Is A Very Fickle Business.”

DJR: Figure it out! From the moment that I was applying to graduate school [at Yale], there’s an interview at the end of the of the audition process, I was telling them, ‘listen, I want to be taught the skills and tools to be able to play Juliet from Romeo and Juliet, despite what I look like, and you believe me.’ Yale was the only [school] that was like, ‘Yep, absolutely.’ And they held true to their word. So now that I have that skill set, when I then went out into the world and was interviewing agents, I said the same thing: ‘Whatever you think this is, I'm not that girl. I could give that girl but I'm not that girl. Not all money is good money for me to be willing to give you that girl.’ I was the only Black girl in my class [and] I was identifying for myself the type of actor I wanted to be. The head of the acting department, Ron Van Lieu said to me, “Tell me the actors and actresses whom you admire.” And when I gave him a list at that time, he was like, “Okay, I just need to make you aware that the names of people you gave are 60 plus year-old white women, and or they are from the UK.” Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Cate Blanchett, to name a few [were on the list]. He said to me, “There was no Al Pacino, no De Nero or Meryl Streep before they came into the game. You're going to have to literally on rugged rough soil, forge a pathway, there was not one. It's not going to be easy, but it is possible.” I was taught at a very young age, Da’Vine, you're in your own lane, don’t be worried about what everybody else is doing. You came in with a vision at a very young age. See it through. And so what has been so beautiful about this project is this is a moment in time where the seeds that I was planting the soil that I was toiling are now here.