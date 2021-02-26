Billie Holiday Star Da’Vine Joy Randolph Is On A Mission To Tell Un-Google-able Women’s Stories

“I think the biggest thing that we see [in the movie] is that, in fact, the world isn't all that different,” Randolph says. “So, how can we now with our voices be activists and what is our ‘Strange Fruit’? What is our call to change and the ways that we can bring about a difference? Because we all have a gift — and it doesn't need to be creative. We were all put on this Earth with a unique gift, and hopefully, in the pandemic you figured out what that was, and if you didn’t,” she adds with a laugh, “continue. Figure out what it is, because that's your purpose and something no one else can do the way you do it.”

