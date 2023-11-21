She’s Angry & Tired: We Are All This Painting Of A Pissed Off Bride

Whether life imitates art or art imitates life, I’m not sure — but what I, and probably many other people, think is that art is a mirror in which our triumphs, tribulations, and innermost thoughts are spit back out at us to make sense of and find meaning in. What we do with that information, though, is entirely up to us. Will we use “The Hesitant Fiancée” to process our own compliance with outdated societal gender roles? Will we put our anger into action? Or will we simply participate in a trend and move on?