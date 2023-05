Who’s To Blame For The Tarte F1 Miami Fiasco? It Isn’t Black Influencers

When Tarte CEO Kelly posted her initial response, creators like Remi Jo made comments (which have also been deleted) that she “felt so included on the trip.” While Remi Jo is a minority as a “curvy” influencer, this doesn’t dismiss the fact that other creators did not feel included. Jones is a Black woman who spoke out against a brand and detailed her own experiences. In return, she was met with backlash and vitriol. Jones has since reactivated her account and posted a response video of her own where she expressed her appreciation for the support she received, and explained that she had since been in contact with the Tarte team and that they are “very much so on the same page with everything.” Many view this as Jones “backtracking,” and attempting to remove blame from herself in the situation, but you have to take into consideration that her livelihood is also on the line. Bria Jones, Fannita, and Niké are all Black creators who are trying to exist in an industry that does not prioritize them. There has been way too much back-and-forth (they probably should have kept half of this mess in their group chats) but we have to remember who the real villain of this debacle is: the brands who continuously disrespect and diminish Black creators.