Who’s To Blame For The Tarte F1 Miami Fiasco? It Isn’t Black Influencers

A word that has been tossed around a lot during this whole debacle is “grateful.” There’s the idea that these creators should be full of gratitude for the opportunities they receive. When Jones first voiced her thoughts, many expressed that she should just be “grateful” that she was even invited to go to Miami. This thinking fails to address the fact that content creation and working with brands are JOBS. And that Black creators should demand their worth. All invites are not necessarily created the same. Jones explained in her initial videos that she felt like she was treated unfairly and as a “second-tier” creator. Plus, Fannita and Niké’s last-minute invites are seemingly indicative of Tarte’s inclination to treating Black women as an afterthought. The blame should not be solely placed on Fannita, or Niké, or Bria Jones or the decision to “accept a last minute invite.” The blame should be placed squarely on brands for creating an environment where Black creators are fighting for equal treatment, and on the toxicity of social media where influencers are forced to react in real time and criticized for every decision. This entire mess shouldn’t have become a nation-wide scandal but now that it is, it’s time to focus on the state of Black influencing and the part brands have played in getting us here.