4 Young Activists On Creating A Happier Social Media Feed

That’s why we partnered with Dove to help all of us, young and old, cultivate a happier, healthier relationship with social media. When we use social media in a way that uplifts us, we also uplift our communities and forge deeper, stronger connections with our friends, families and peers. As part of our global Self-Service partnership , designed to champion and uplift women and girls the world over, some young activists like mental health advocate Sophia Badhan , anti-plastics campaigners Ella and Amy Meek , and young entrepreneurs advocate Kim Mamhende , as well as therapist Kate Hogan joined hands with us for Dove’s Self-Esteem Project