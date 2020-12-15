4 Young Activists On Creating A Happier Social Media Feed

Despite the name, social media can often be quite the opposite: an unwelcoming, cliquey and divisive place. Whether it’s reflexive doomscrolling or the relentless comparison to others, young girls (and women!) often come away from their time online feeling worse than when they started. Endless retouching on images can also lead to a skewed sense of what’s normal, which is particularly troublesome for young girls who are still figuring out themselves and their place in the world.