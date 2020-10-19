9 Young Activists On How They Want To Change The World

"I started out as a communications officer and then turned my attention to an overlooked initiative, the Swansea Youth Entrepreneurs’ Network. Through this scheme we began to educate and encourage young people – especially women and girls of colour – to see and believe in their potential. It isn’t always easy; I’m in my final year as a medical student now and also work 20 hours a week. But hearing people say that because of the network and our support, they’ve been able to achieve what they thought was impossible, or just find what they’re passionate about, is so worth the effort. If someone can see someone who looks like them and has achieved something they didn’t think possible, that’s so powerful.



"Just like me, many of them were unconfident and unsure about what they had to say, what they had to give to the world. My own community – and self-belief – has transformed. Before you can advocate for anything else, you have to start with you, is what I’ve learned. You might even surprise yourself."